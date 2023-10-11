20 MILLION DEAD FROM THE JAB?!

SURPRISE SURPRISE!

Yet another celebrity dies suddenly after “short illness.”

Apparently, by all accounts... up until quite recently New Zealand/Australian comic, Cal Wilson appeared to be in perfect health?! But (as is so often the case these days)… she was suddenly struck down out of the blue, by what is only ever reported as being a… “short illness.”

(This was all 100% perfectly predicted by the hundreds of top level medical scientists being smeared & censored by our governments and media!)

NOTE: There’s going to be a hell of a lot more of this to come!

Why?

Because people REFUSE TO LISTEN!

All I can say is… Good luck to you all.

Share

Watch these spineless dropkicks on ABC's 'The Project' speak about the sudden passing of their much loved friend and colleague, Cal Wilson.

There’s lots and lots of reminiscing on what a wonderful beautiful kindhearted person she was — on how funny she was — how generous she was — how much she’ll be missed, etc, etc… but not one single word on her SUDDEN UNEXPECTED COLLAPSE whilst hosting the last show she worked on! Nor one single syllable uttered as to why, or how, she died from a "SUDDEN MYSTERIOUS LUNG DISORDER!"

THEY KNOW! THEY KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON! At the very least they must “strongly suspect” what it was that actually KILLED HER! But not one of them would have the courage to say it out loud!

What are they afraid of?! (aside from losing their gig, of course)… but what are they “REALLY” afraid of? They’re afraid of being thought “IRRESPONSIBLE!” Afraid of being thought a kook for daring to suspect the HOLY VACCINES!

“What?! It couldn’t be the vaccines?! No! Surely not! They’re safe and effective!!— right..?”

And heaven forbid they should speak ill of Big Pharma! That could never be forgiven!! At least not by their employer’s sponsors!

So… on and on it’ll go. Week in, week out, these dead-heads are going to witness one another suddenly falling off the perch for no apparent reason whatsoever — and not a single one of them will ever have the guts to say a f*cking word in public! Why? Because they’re f*cking dumb-ass cowards who've painted themselves into a corner! That’s why!

*****

One man stands up to the loony tunes!

Hats off to this brave man! We should be ultra proud of him! He is a remarkable human being! And a human being whose life is slowly being torn apart by sadness and utter despair.

He’s 100% speaking the absolute truth!

He’s 100% speaking from the heart!

He's all alone with no backup!

Speaking about something really really dreadful he knows has gone on, and is still going on!

But purely as a result of his desperation; bitterness and anguish - his soul destroying frustration and anger-fuelled delivery— he’s being sniggered and sneered at; mocked, teased and looked down upon! Treated like a total loon! When in reality— the poor guy’s just trying to do whatever he can! Like any normal decent caring human being would do in such a grave and desperate situation.

A personal message to Australia’s demented!