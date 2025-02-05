As the various industrial stakeholders get in line for their Gaza redevelopment contracts… Trump assures his good buddy Netanyahu, that US troops will be armed and ready, should they need to be deployed. Because, God knows there’ll quite likely be more than just a few “stubborn Palestinian stragglers” unwilling to leave their homes to foreign invaders!

Somehow I can smell a big 9/11 style incident happening, “somewhere in the US,” very, VERY soon! Who’ll actually be behind it… we’ll most likely never find out, or at the very least… be able to prove.

But one thing I’m absolutely certain of… a “real good excuse” is going to be needed in order to justify going in!

Folks, we’ve seen this picture before.