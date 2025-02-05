A BIG ONE IS COMING… VERY, VERY SOON!
Big plans are afoot… and they’re going to be needing the full unwavering support of the public.
As the various industrial stakeholders get in line for their Gaza redevelopment contracts… Trump assures his good buddy Netanyahu, that US troops will be armed and ready, should they need to be deployed. Because, God knows there’ll quite likely be more than just a few “stubborn Palestinian stragglers” unwilling to leave their homes to foreign invaders!
Somehow I can smell a big 9/11 style incident happening, “somewhere in the US,” very, VERY soon! Who’ll actually be behind it… we’ll most likely never find out, or at the very least… be able to prove.
But one thing I’m absolutely certain of… a “real good excuse” is going to be needed in order to justify going in!
Folks, we’ve seen this picture before.
Gaza renoviction: where disaster capitalism supplants genocide.
I still find it hard to fathom how so many fools see this self claimed Zionist (prick) as some sort of "great white hope"
Matters not what comes out of this pricks mouth, the MAGA-Tards fall to their knees...and this does not exclude the way-too-many 'Aussie' MAGA-Tards within the 'freedom network' who have been religiously and zealously selling the virtues of Trumpenstein for the last several years
