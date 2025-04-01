A message to all who continue to defend the “Great Covid Myth!”
It’s time to stop defending the fallacy!
When Covid was first announced, I was 59 years old. I entered my early 60s throughout the very height of the so called, “pandemic”… therefore, I was (according to the “experts” and the “hyperbolic fear mongering media fed circus of hysteria”)... well within the age bracket deemed at high risk of infection… even death!
I’m a lifetime smoker of (possibly below) average health and fitness - I work nightshifts - keep extremely odd hours - I’ve been known on occasions to drink a little bit more than I probably should have, etc, etc…
How is it even possible, that I never once tested positive, nor even experienced as much as a wee sniffle throughout the entire Covid pandemic affair?!
Also, keep in mind… I never once received a single dose of the supposed life-saving Covid vaccine! Nor have I ever had a flu shot!
Am I just lucky, or what?
I know a few people who did test positive for supposed “Covid-19”… but they felt totally fine! They experienced no symptoms whatsoever!
How on earth could this thing they call “Covid-19,” be anywhere near as deadly as they were claiming?!
It’s time to stop defending this fallacy!
The whole thing was nothing short of a highly calculated and coordinated ruse of gargantuan proportions! And one which was enacted upon each and every single one of us! - On a global scale!
Not only was it an unforgivable miscarriage of justice—but an appalling assault upon our basic God given human rights! – Upon our human sovereignty! - Upon humanity! - Upon our freedom to choose the course of our own individual lives in accordance to that of being free individuals!
What took place between the years 2020–2022, was not only a grievously unforgivable assault enacted upon our basic freedoms—but enacted upon our very lives!
Please stop trying to defend this travesty as though it were some type of legitimate public health response to a life-threatening global pandemic!
Stop trying to defend the “criminally colluded actions” of those who did us... GREAT HARM!
Just a quick reminder…
John, my answer is that Covid never existed nor was there any reason at any time to believe it existed. Nobody makes a multi-million Coca Cola commercial based on reality. Reality just gets in the way. Covid is the Coca Cola of psyops...except that Coca Cola exists as worthless muck and Covid doesn't exist at all.
Smokers were well protected vs. non-smokers. Two studies, including a large one from China, confirmed much lower hospitalization rates.
As a long-time smoker myself, I've started to wonder if the wide-spread clampdown on smokers was part of the same plan. First, it was a top-down health directive that disrupted the lives of many; second, it would make the world population much less resistant to respiratory infection.
Btw. I'm around your age, and afaik have not been infected.