When Covid was first announced, I was 59 years old. I entered my early 60s throughout the very height of the so called, “pandemic”… therefore, I was (according to the “experts” and the “hyperbolic fear mongering media fed circus of hysteria”)... well within the age bracket deemed at high risk of infection… even death!

I’m a lifetime smoker of (possibly below) average health and fitness - I work nightshifts - keep extremely odd hours - I’ve been known on occasions to drink a little bit more than I probably should have, etc, etc…

How is it even possible, that I never once tested positive, nor even experienced as much as a wee sniffle throughout the entire Covid pandemic affair?!

Also, keep in mind… I never once received a single dose of the supposed life-saving Covid vaccine! Nor have I ever had a flu shot!

Am I just lucky, or what?

I know a few people who did test positive for supposed “Covid-19”… but they felt totally fine! They experienced no symptoms whatsoever!

How on earth could this thing they call “Covid-19,” be anywhere near as deadly as they were claiming?!

Share

It’s time to stop defending this fallacy!

The whole thing was nothing short of a highly calculated and coordinated ruse of gargantuan proportions! And one which was enacted upon each and every single one of us! - On a global scale!

Not only was it an unforgivable miscarriage of justice—but an appalling assault upon our basic God given human rights! – Upon our human sovereignty! - Upon humanity! - Upon our freedom to choose the course of our own individual lives in accordance to that of being free individuals!

What took place between the years 2020–2022, was not only a grievously unforgivable assault enacted upon our basic freedoms—but enacted upon our very lives!

Please stop trying to defend this travesty as though it were some type of legitimate public health response to a life-threatening global pandemic!

Stop trying to defend the “criminally colluded actions” of those who did us... GREAT HARM!

Just a quick reminder…