Beware, good friends! BEWARE!

This sudden massive push behind the “lab leak” theory, is in itself… a massive “PSYOP!!” And a really important one at that!

It’s their Number 1 - Ace in the Hole in legitimising the existence of the Covid-19 virus! — Thus, legitimising all the insane protocols—all the madness that was put in place and enacted upon, in its name! Including the so called “VACCINES!”

Understand…

There NEVER WAS a “REAL virus!”

They NEVER NEEDED a “REAL virus!”

It would have only complicated things and made it a hundred times more difficult for them to control the narrative!

All they ever needed, was “controlled propaganda” - “a rigged (and provenly flawed) testing method,” and a whole stack of BIG SCARY NUMBERS which were dutifully promoted by the mainstream media, round the clock 24/7!

Do NOT fall for this rubbish the likes of Russell Brand and Bill Maher are promoting! It’s only playing into their hands!

“Oh, but hang on a moment there, John!” — There was something out there for sure! I’d never been so sick in my entire life!”

How many times we've heard this, regarding "Covid-19," or the idea there was a "lab manufactured virus" released...

"I most definitely had something! - It was the worst flu I'd ever had! - I felt terribly ill! - There was definitely something unusual floating about!"

This is my theory...

In any given year… a whole bunch of different people (all over the planet)…are going to experience (what they believe to be) “the worst and most unusual flu symptoms they’ve ever had.” We don’t generally hear about these things…. but when a huge spotlight is being shone on a narrow window of significance, (i.e., between the years 2020 and 2022)… it may appear that there’s something highly unusual going on. When in reality… it’s always been the case—year in, year out!

Tim West puts forth this IMPORTANT question…

Who remembers that crazy time when everyone went completely batshit bonkers over.. NOTHING?!