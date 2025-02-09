BOMBSHELL Investigation REVEALS The Shocking Truth About COVID
Neil Oliver of GBNews interviews investigative researchers Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman on their ground breaking peer reviewed dossier! — *WATCH IT BEFORE IT'S TAKEN DOWN!
A quick thought on justice; accountability and bringing the monsters down!
After having watched the 2019 real-life drama, “Dark Waters,” it got me to thinking….
They somehow managed to successfully prosecute the industrial chemical company “DuPont” for having poisoned thousands of Americans in West Virginia a few years back. And quite surprisingly, the entire mainstream news media of the world, got right behind it!—reporting on every single aspect of the case as it unfolded!
But strangely, today… no one even dares mention a “particular pharmaceutical giant” that’s effectively poisoned the entire world! Least of all, "government appointed industry watchdogs" and the "mainstream news media!" Funny that..? It makes no sense at all?!
But then again, I guess the dumping of highly toxic chemical waste never became a fanatically worshipped religion held sacrosanct by billions. And of course, DuPont weren’t the chief corporate sponsor of nearly every single major news broadcasting network on planet earth!
I guess that could have just a little to do with it..?
So still no mention that there is no evidence of the existence of viruses to even justify the military response?
Here's another 'bombshell' for you John
Bigger than anything 'covid' even bigger than Ben Herr
You're gonna love this video: Video of the Grand Jury Indictment: All the Poly Ticks are now on Notice as of Yesterday 8th of February 2025: https://old.bitchute.com/video/cCeep9FkzpVc/