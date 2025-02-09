Share

A quick thought on justice; accountability and bringing the monsters down!

After having watched the 2019 real-life drama, “Dark Waters,” it got me to thinking….

They somehow managed to successfully prosecute the industrial chemical company “DuPont” for having poisoned thousands of Americans in West Virginia a few years back. And quite surprisingly, the entire mainstream news media of the world, got right behind it!—reporting on every single aspect of the case as it unfolded!

But strangely, today… no one even dares mention a “particular pharmaceutical giant” that’s effectively poisoned the entire world! Least of all, "government appointed industry watchdogs" and the "mainstream news media!" Funny that..? It makes no sense at all?!

But then again, I guess the dumping of highly toxic chemical waste never became a fanatically worshipped religion held sacrosanct by billions. And of course, DuPont weren’t the chief corporate sponsor of nearly every single major news broadcasting network on planet earth!

I guess that could have just a little to do with it..?