Shouting in space

Shouting in space

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4d

wull of course cuz ZOMBIES cain't laff!

(Zombies only take themselfs "seriously"--but really it's jus' the brain rot....caused by...vaxxines? self-righteous in-dig-nation? Orange Man Bad? nano in the Soft Drinks lol!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1YOt5d1o2U

There's a dance too!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoQ90LuanGY&list=RDVoQ90LuanGY&start_radio=1

glad at least yer keepin' YER OWN sense've humor "alive" while the livin' dead go off on stuff irrationally!

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Botica and others
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
4d

Spot on but….these days I too struggle with humour. However even I , at my most exhausted, would recognise your ……humour.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Botica · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture