I’m hearing it bandied about a lot of late, that certain “freedom fighter” podcasters; bloggers; Substack writers and the like, are committing an unforgivable sin in selling what’s been dubbed by many as being, the “BLACK PILL.”

Well, speaking for myself… (as I could no doubt on certain occasions be quite easily considered as belonging to this “black pilling group”)… if I’m trying to sell anything… it’s the TRUTH OF THE SITUATION! As miserably bad and inconvenient as that may be!

And it’s the “TRUTH” OF THE SITUATION, that must be dealt with! Pronto!

We’re in a deadly serious predicament here! We are in serious danger of becoming a “mass formation” of our own! That is of course, if we haven’t already become one!

Black pills must be considered!

“Bad news” must be confronted!

Do not be afraid of the BLACK PILL!

The truth is… most people, most of the world’s population… (the “normies” if you will)… just think we’re a pack of bloody idiots!

Most of them, have not even the foggiest bloody clue what the hell it is that we’re going on about!

They don’t even CARE… that they’ve been grievously abused by their supposedly “democratically elected” government!

They don’t even CARE… that they’ve been hoodwinked into injecting themselves—and their CHILDREN with a potential DEATH SENTENCE!

They most likely… DON’T EVEN KNOW!!

Their minds have been totally captured!

They are firmly in the grip of their enemy’s highly calculated and incessantly promoted propaganda!

In THEIR MINDS, it is “we”, the so called “freedom fighters” who are their enemy!!

The “BLACK PILLING REALITY” of this dire situation that we find ourselves in… is that we must face this unfortunate reality, and find a constructive workable way… to reach these useless boneheaded numbskulls!! To awaken them from their idiotic comatose slumber!

If we can’t reach these people… well, basically…. we’ve had it!

So, how are we ever going to do that, without facing REALITY?!! Without considering, and confronting, the BLACK PILL?!!

Endlessly reciting flowery feel-good poetry to one another—or playing whimsy limp-ass folky-like victim music… ain’t gonna cut it!

Sorry, but it’s the TRUTH!