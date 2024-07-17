Sleepy Joe and his Giggling Stoner Sidekick Show! Series 1: Episode 3: “Donald J. Trump - The New King To Be?”



Yes siree, Bob! - NOW THIS IS ENTERTAINMENT!

Only thing, “real people” had to be shot for this episode. RIP - Corey D. Comperatore

Well, what can you say?! This must be a bloody nightmare for the Democrat diehards! A totally soul destroying turn of events, to say the least!

“Sleepy Joe and his Giggling Stoner Sidekick” are hardly a pair of gee gees you’d be slapping down your hard earned cash on with a belly full of confidence!

They are literally the choice you have, when you really don’t have a choice! (just purely by chance… of course)

I reckon about now, even the most ardent dyed in the wool Democrat faithful, knows deep down in the pit of their gut…

Something’s not quite right in Dodge!

I think it should be pretty darn obvious by now— (for whatever reason?)— the entire mainstream media “worldwide,” along with their various talking heads and political pundits… appear to be involved in a near coordinated lockstep mission to see that each and every single one of us, are 100% absolutely certain without any shadow of a doubt… that the “attempted hit” on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, was a “controlled inside job,” (which of course, it was!)… but not necessarily the type of “inside job” most people would consider as being an “inside job.”

Ask yourself— why would these people be so hellbent on having us all know without doubt, that this was a “deliberately planned, and orchestrated assassination attempt”—carried out by those who seek to put Trump out of the 2024 presidential race?

Because they’re playing us as fiddles! That’s why!

I mean, just take look at how they’re going on here!—

Under normal circumstances (as we’ve witnessed over the course of the last 4 years)—the mainstream media will do all it can to suppress and discredit, anything that could be in any way even remotely considered as being a “conspiracy theory”— (you know, in the interest of protecting us all from harmful “mis” and “dis-information,” and all that kind of jazz!)

And, once again… (for whatever reason?)… they now appear to be doing all they can in order to “PUSH the conspiracy angle!” To the point of literally, hand feeding it to us!

So what is it exactly that I’m trying to say here, you ask?

Well, OK….

Could it be, that right from the “very beginning”… (well, from at least 2016, when Trump defeated Killary Clinton to gain his initial “surprise presidency”)… this whole thing has been nothing less than one giant ruse! One gigantic Punch and Judy show! All conducted with the overall end goal of seeing Donald J. Trump back into office! (Only this time around)… back into office, with a SUPER—DOOPER—TOTALLY IMMOVABLE—AND WILDLY PAROCHIAL—MASS FOLLOWING!

Is it possible that Donald J. Trump, has in fact—been the cabal’s “main man”… ALL ALONG?!

Seriously, if the "deep state" truly wanted Trump dead… he'd be DEAD! These people don’t do things by halves.

One thing you can be absolutely sure of… there's a far, FAR deeper story here.

*****

A carefully formulated political PSYOP of this magnitude, would no doubt be needing a little time to be satisfactorily implemented and brought to fruition.

It would need to be carried out in stages. Each stage being another vital piece of an elaborate jigsaw puzzle which slowly builds toward the revealing of the complete picture. And that picture will more than likely be one of Donald Trump sitting back in the Whitehouse as “THE most powerful and influential figure” the western world has ever seen! And they’ve still got all the time in the world to do this, by the way!

Let us not forget, “2030” is their target year for the completion of the Great Reset! Hell, that’s a whole six years off yet!

*****

Perhaps I should share some thoughts a good muso friend of mine, offered in regards to all of this. To be honest, I find myself largely in agreement with most of what he says… (*except the part about Trump taking us into WWIII).

It was actually the following, that inspired me to write this article.

I've been saying for years that the US needs a Fuhrer to take them into WWIII. This Fuhrer cannot be just any normal man, he has to be superhuman, like the Germans perceived Hitler to be. These things are all part of an elaborate narrative that paints Trump as "the hero who overcame everything that was thrown at him by a deep state determined to bring him down." Simple people believe this stuff hook, line and sinker. Trump's popularity is skyrocketing after the attempted prosecution and assassination. All part of the plan to make him an untouchable demigod. This Trump Biden show is the biggest soap opera in the world. It needs to have some drama: "ooh, an election... it was rigged!" "ooh, prosecution... he overcame it!" "ooh a debate... sleepy Joe is demented" "ooh, an assassination attempt... he survived!" It's all as scripted as Game of Thrones or House of Cards, but the writing isn't as good.

As I stated above… I don’t think it will be Donald Trump who takes us into WWIII… but “the powers that be” know he’s the best man in order to rouse the masses and get them to do “anything necessary” under the banner of patriotism!

Do not be in the least bit surprised, if Donald Trump soon begins speaking like some kind of George Washington! If he soon begins delivering speeches that could rival Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address! Ok, ok… not that likely, but worth a thought.

I’ll leave you with UK Funeral Director, John O’Looney, and his thoughts on the current situation…