I wouldn’t regard myself as being any kind of serious history buff— but I am certainly aware of the recent history of an ever gullible and trusting bovine citizenry being idiotically played by a psychological nudge-unit fed— government/mainstream media led—“VIRAL FEAR CAMPAIGN”, which actively sought—(via means of highly concentrated military grade psychological manipulation) to promote the persecution and alienation of a ‘largely awakened’, albeit—’troublesome dissonant minority!’

Whilst large swathes of the population stupidly believe everything is pretty much behind them — on track — and going back to “normal”— this all too recent dark past still comes back to haunt those of us who were so loathsomely treated by our fellow citizens, in huge painful pangs of bitterness and utter resentment, on a near daily basis!

The appalling abuse we suffered in holding our own and standing up to this tyrannical machine of control and oppression, is branded deep in our psyches as though administered by hot iron cattle prod!

What do we want?

Besides wishing this mindless insanity would come to an end— we want those narrow-minded; tunnel-visioned; disrespectful prats (many of whom were once regarded as trusted friends) to recognise our plight— and the FACT—we were RIGHT!

We want some acknowledgement for the abuse we copped in standing up for the freedoms and rights of our country and its citizens!!

In short—

We want a F*CKING APOLOGY!!!

Like many, I recall those days of yesteryear—where the unvaccinated were savagely mocked, ridiculed and abused for their ‘own personal choice’ in refusing to surrender their ‘sovereign bodily autonomy’ to a US government initiated, technocratically driven ‘globalised medical experiment’ unleashed throughout the world under the banner— Operation Warp Speed!

I can still hear it as though it were yesterday!

“Get the vaccine you dirty filthy mongrels!” “You selfish bastards! Get the jabs!” “Do the right thing you dogs… get the vaccine!” “Get the shots you dangerous irresponsible lunatics!” “Don’t you care about others?!” “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near the unvaccinated!”

Worldwide persecution of the unvaccinated!

Politicians, celebrities and mainstream media openly ramped up the hatred!

State leaders threatened to cut the unvaccinated out of society!

Journalists called for concentration camps!

Schools treated unvaccinated students like lowly vermin!

Justin Trudeau called the unvaccinated ‘Science denying racists and misogynists!’

NZ’s PM Jacinda Ardern confirmed the unvaccinated are ‘lower class citizens!’

Queensland went absolutely batshit crazy with hyperbolic fear laced lunacy!

“Covid-19 health & safety measures” enforced via police brutality in Australia!

So, where are they now?!

Where are those forever lecturous condescending bigmouths who, up to around six months ago, could still regularly be heard calling those of us refusing to get on board with this ideologically driven medical madness, a bunch of ‘irresponsible, science denying, tinfoil hat conspiracy kooks?’ They seem to have gone awful quiet on the social media front, that’s for sure?!

Could it just be— they finally started to notice that their family and friends who were so peachy keen to—“do the right thing”, have been getting sick as dogs and bouncing in and out of hospitals for the last two years—whilst we ‘unjabbed science denying, tinfoil conspiracy loons’ have had barely a bloody sniffle in almost three?!

Could it just be— a good few of them have finally decided to take a wee peek at some of that nonsense we blithering nutters were posting about the place?

Or, have they been hearing too many stories of friends, relatives and even perfectly healthy youngsters, suddenly keeling over on a suburban sporting field— whilst out walking— or being found dead on their couch or a park bench somewhere?

Nahh… surely not!

Anyway… I guess we’ll be waiting some time for that apology, because the old ‘Monkey Pox’, ‘Novel Langya virus’ and the ‘Omicron variant BA.5’ are hot on the rampage and God only knows they’ll be needing more boosters! They wouldn’t want to be placing all their trust in their own ‘healthy immune systems’… that’d be totally crazy!

Everyone knows the only way towards keeping truly healthy, is through the constant injection of largely untested, hastily rushed out, synthetic based gene-altering vaccines! Way to go!

******

Who I feel most sorry for (besides the innocent children who have no voice in this whatsoever) are those poor folks who buckled (for whatever number of reasons) to the criminal dictates of politicians enforcing workplace demands for mandatory vaccination!

Because…