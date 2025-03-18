Way back in July of 2022, I posted a piece titled The Runaway Train of Self Perpetuating Deception - in which I put forth a short personal theory on why I believe this ongoing madness, (i.e., this ‘seemingly never ending worldwide medical deception’)— may never, EVER, come to an end. And worse still— why those responsible may NEVER EVER be brought to justice for the heinous crimes they’ve committed against us, (i.e., against all of humanity).

One thing that troubles me greatly and has caused me many a sleepless night, is the question of how exactly these criminals (these people who’ve caused such immense devastation, pain, suffering and DEATH to the unsuspecting masses), may ultimately be brought to justice for the unforgivably despicable crimes they’ve committed!

Given the way this has unfolded since the very beginning, I believe any attempts toward bringing these people to account, will be met with a determined push-back from the sleepy-sheepy-people (the normies)— whom whilst being so intrinsically entangled within the ‘deluded fear processes and altruistically driven hypnotic illusions of the mass formation’, will make ‘every effort’ in defending their cruel and abusive tormentors to the bitter end! Regardless of the fact that hundreds of thousands (if not millions), have suffered ‘horrific life altering injuries, permanent disabilities and even DEATH’ as a result of these ‘criminally pushed injections and insane public safety measures!’

When they learn of our intentions to convict and prosecute ‘their heroes’ - their ‘medically militarised knights in shining armour’ - and make them answerable for the appalling atrocities they’ve perpetrated against ‘us/them’.. these jab-happy masked marauders are gonna go completely rat-faced bonkers on our justice seeking asses!!

Will the blind trusting masses not do all within their power to hamper all and any efforts towards prosecuting the ‘very people’, who in their foggy and deluded chicken stir-fried frazzled minds, are the only ones keeping them safe from a ‘never ending array of ludicrously fictitious and forever mutating killer viruses, rare tropical diseases and life threatening medical conditions?!’

Also, could it not be the case, that all or any, future high-court criminal proceedings will just wind up getting bogged down in one gigantic never ending carousel of scientifically fuelled back-and-forths… debating the safety; efficacy and validity of the vaccines; PCR tests; mandates; lockdowns; masking and social distancing rules, etc, etc..?

And let’s not forget, there’s absolutely no doubting that ‘Big Pharma’ and its ‘elitist Davos connections’ have masses of heavyweight lawyers at their disposal. They’re not going to go down without a fight! Especially when they’ll have the full backing of a highly compromised worldwide mainstream media, firmly on “THEIR SIDE.”

“Mass Formation” is REAL. In essence, greater humanity has literally gone INSANE! For REAL!

If you need anymore proof, just read the following post which was published on the FaceBook page… ‘True Stories from The Health Forum NZ’

MANDATED OUT SCHOOL PRINCIPAL TOLD "IF YOU DIE THEY WILL BRING YOU BACK TO LIFE".....

Below are excerpts from the Royal Commission of Inquiry submission written by an ex NZ school principal who lost her job as a result of medical exemptions declined during the mandating of the Covid injections.

I have anaphylaxis to undiagnosed triggers, and did not want to risk taking a novel vaccine which only had preliminary approval from Medsafe. The exemption process itself has become another layer of trauma I carry with me. When I applied for an exemption through Dr. Bloomfield’s office, I had to undergo a phone interview with a GP from my local medical centre—because as an unvaccinated person, I was not given entry to the medical centre to be seen in person, for this purpose. The interview quickly turned into a surreal exchange, one I still shake my head about, four years on. After answering a series of questions, the GP bluntly told me I didn’t qualify for an exemption because I had received vaccinations as a child. I explained, as I had countless times before, that my anaphylaxis didn’t begin until I was 16, and from that moment on, no doctor or medical specialist had ever been able to confirm the exact cause. Because of this, I had not taken another vaccine since or put anything foreign into my body. His response was unbelievable. Instead of acknowledging the very real risk to my life, he told me to “stay calm” and reassured me—not by offering an exemption, but by promising to arrange for a resuscitation team to be on standby at my local hospital, while I took the vaccine. And then he said something so callous that I couldn’t respond: "If you die, they will bring you back to life." I was speechless. A doctor, someone who was supposed to protect my health and safety, was telling me to deliberately put myself in harm’s way—to knowingly risk my life, to experience the terror of suffocating through anaphylaxis, simply to comply. That moment eroded whatever trust I had left in the medical profession. I felt utterly abandoned—offended, hurt, and horrified that someone entrusted with patient care could be so indifferent to my safety. But more than that, I felt terrified. I have had seven life-threatening anaphylactic reactions in my lifetime. I know the feeling of being unable to draw air, the sheer panic of suffocating while your body is swelling and paralysed. That memory never leaves you. It stays with you, reminding you how close you came to dying. And here was a doctor telling me to step willingly into that situation again—to risk death, because the system refused to acknowledge my reality. This wasn’t just negligence—it was coercion. And it has left me with a profound distrust in the medical system that may never fully heal.

SAGE is All the Rage!

That ‘SAGE psychological nudge unit’ propagated term… “Vaccine Hesitancy”… was created to put across the idea, that we all (at some point or another), considered having the shots.

Speaking for myself… I never even considered it for a single second! - I’d have sooner cut off my eyelids with a rusty razor blade than have that stuff injected into me!

Attention all vax hesitant fools and tinfoil conspiracy theorists!

Everyone should know by now… “THE only way” to achieve good health, is to be repeatedly jabbed with a never ending line of synthetically manufactured gene-altering biochemical substances!

Forget all that nonsense about a healthy balanced diet, exercise and sunshine! It’s all a fallacy! Just mindless gibberish, propagated by science denying misinformationists whose primary objective has always been to do you harm!

Be sure to always place your full unwavering trust in the sound scientific advice freely offered by financially captured government agencies; multinational corporate stakeholders and the bottomless pit of slimy Wall street hucksters who so obviously care for the safety and well-being of both you and your family!

Bill Gates - 2025

Just as charismatic - lovably cuddly and popular as ever!

*The hypnotised sheep still rule!!

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert…

On “The VIEW” with Whoopsie Doozy & Friends…

And finally...

A jolly thought for the day—

One thing I do know for certain… we’re fighting a losing battle here. In fact, we pretty much lost this battle the moment they rolled this thing out on us.

They’ve got all their bases covered. It’s a near perfect, self-perpetuating plan they’ve put into motion here.

We who somehow managed to escape being suckered into the vortex of this self-propelling madness— those of us who see clearly what’s been taking place, and what is still taking place— it is “we” who will ultimately be left holding the bag… with all the “insane new normal disciples” calling out for— in fact, “insisting” upon our arrest, trial and ultimate execution.

There was never any room built into this plan for people like us.