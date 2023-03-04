Shouting in space

Mar 5, 2023

We have all sat here like sideshow alley ducks being picked off. We here in Australia have been like the "goodie two shoes" in class and followed the narrative. If I ever hear again "you have to do your bit" I swear I will throw up.

We have all sat waiting for a peaceful way to work this out but the people we are dealing with don't have a peaceful bone in their body. They just don't think that way and it is very hard for people to get their mind around that.........that some people can be that evil. They are straight up psychos who just want us all dead....yesterday !

Talking will never solve this situation. It will take aggression but no-one will step forward. So many US people tell us we were stupid to get rid of our guns (we actually didn't have that many anyway) but I don't see the slightest inkling of them using their second amendment which was created for this very situation. Wasn't tyrannical government the reason for the second amendment ?

CCP love this situation as they just have to sit back while the Globalists do their work for them. A CCP forces leader commented a few years back that they did not have to invade to win. They would do it by stealth slowly acquiring and that is exactly what they are doing. They own Darwin Harbour, huge tracts of farmland and stations. And wherever they acquire is generally a strategic base of some kind.

For example they bought a station in WA and put a jet capable runway on it (which was against the law) very close to a communications network. Is the runway still there...of course. There are no politicians strong enough to stand up. They own many small airports in AU, mines and places of value. And still our STUPID government allows it to happen. It is not by any means limited just to Australia.

Living in WA is very lonely for a non vaxxer. I am the only one of everyone I know and or family that is not vaxxed. My only son had just graduated from uni and ....no jab....no job ! My heart is broken. Ours is the state of 90%, so they say. We have a population of approx 3 million.

This has nothing to do with intelligence. My ex was a consulting engineer before he retired and nothing but nothing would change his mind. He is STILL getting boosters. He still thinks I am stupid. You have to wonder what it was that made some of us so adamant that this vax should not be taken.

I think sometimes we should look at ourselves as the chosen as weird as it sounds.

I am an old woman who is getting crankier by the day but also getting to the stage where I think "whats the use of fighting?", but I will keep fighting even as a wordsmith as it not in me to give up.

But being wordsmiths will never win this fight.

Mar 5, 2023

Thank you John. Sadly I have to agree with your conclusion/s. It seems that all left for me is to stay put and to watch it to unfold. Was going to to say "shitshow", but decided not to. Never thought I'd be living in such critical to humanity times, only just got over the lies I unwittingly consumed in regards to global politics in the last hundred years. I consider myself blessed to have spent most of my life blissfully unaware of most of it. Today I despair and weep for the younger generations.

