Shouting in space

Home
Notes
Archive
About

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

So, apparently those of us who stood our ground against fascistic totalitarianism, are the "New Privileged Class"
THIS ARTICLE REALLY GOT MY BACK UP!!
  
John Botica
34
Neither Pfizer nor J&J even cared enough to pay for Katarina's “assisted suicide.”
A number of Katarina Pavelek’s “closest friends” considered her devastating health issues a mere charade.
  
John Botica
5
The bamboozled bamboozling the bamboozled!
Seeking answers to tainted questions, whilst blindfolded and hopelessly entangled in a sticky spider web of lies and deception!
  
John Botica
4

August 2024

July 2024

© 2025 John J. Botica
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture