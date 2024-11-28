Shouting in space
Happy New Year 2025 from the Belly of the Beast!
They've reached their halfway mark and things appear to be running, right on schedule!
10 hrs ago
•
John Botica
19
12
November 2024
DR. Phil, SPEAKS OUT!
BUT WHAT'S HE "REALLY SAYING?"
Nov 28, 2024
•
John Botica
46
16
What's in a name?
When it comes to a "New Normal Globalised Totalitarian Order" — IT MATTERS NOT A SINGLE JOT!!
Nov 9, 2024
•
John Botica
24
13
October 2024
Track Covering & History Painting - Aussie Totalitarian Style!
Getting the story straight, whilst laying down the groundwork for their next assault upon the Australian population! All under the guise of an official…
Oct 29, 2024
•
John Botica
34
38
If Only Super Heroes Were Real
Sorry, but no one's coming to save us!
Oct 6, 2024
•
John Botica
22
2
After the Great Covid War
Heartache - bitterness - and the desperate need for scapegoats.
Oct 1, 2024
•
John Botica
67
16
September 2024
So, apparently those of us who stood our ground against fascistic totalitarianism, are the "New Privileged Class"
THIS ARTICLE REALLY GOT MY BACK UP!!
Sep 29, 2024
•
John Botica
42
34
Neither Pfizer nor J&J even cared enough to pay for Katarina's “assisted suicide.”
A number of Katarina Pavelek’s “closest friends” considered her devastating health issues a mere charade.
Sep 17, 2024
•
John Botica
49
5
The bamboozled bamboozling the bamboozled!
Seeking answers to tainted questions, whilst blindfolded and hopelessly entangled in a sticky spider web of lies and deception!
Sep 13, 2024
•
John Botica
16
4
August 2024
Out and about!—Dog snout!
Society's "Self-Regulated Ritual Of Subservience"... Still Alive And Kicking!
Aug 12, 2024
•
John Botica
28
12
Forever onward with the "New Normal Rainbow Army!"
Welcome to the "New Normal" Totalitarian Disordered New Order! They're really starting to clamp down now folks!
Aug 10, 2024
•
John Botica
20
8
July 2024
"OH, PLEASE... LET'S NOT GO THERE!"
When "SILENCE" becomes a "VIRTUE"... you just know we're in deep, DEEP TROUBLE!
Jul 27, 2024
•
John Botica
33
31
